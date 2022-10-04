Baxter Bros Inc. Increases Position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) by 115.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,085 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRG. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Franchise Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Franchise Group in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 44.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 62.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRG traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.08. 11,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,653. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.93 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average of $36.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.65.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Franchise Group had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.80%.

FRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Franchise Group to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

