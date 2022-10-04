Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 1,269 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Baxter Bros Inc. decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 716,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,415,000 after acquiring an additional 30,610 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 52,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,538,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,320,000 after acquiring an additional 26,230 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $56.94. 468,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,540,571. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.90 and a 200 day moving average of $62.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.82.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

