Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 45 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Baxter Bros Inc. cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 1.1% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $2,402,804.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 313,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,139.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.79.

NYSE GS traded up $15.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.91. The stock had a trading volume of 68,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,807. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $330.27 and its 200 day moving average is $318.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

