BCR Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New $5.81 Million Investment in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 133,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,814,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of BCR Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,191,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,041,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DFCF stock opened at $41.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.02. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $55.03.

