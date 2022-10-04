BeforeCoinMarketCap Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $39.49 Million (BCMC1)

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. BeforeCoinMarketCap has a total market cap of $39.49 million and $10,938.00 worth of BeforeCoinMarketCap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BeforeCoinMarketCap has traded 35.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BeforeCoinMarketCap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,351.44 or 0.06731925 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00080946 BTC.

Metacraft (MCT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000123 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Microtuber (MCT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (CRYPTO:BCMC1) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2020. BeforeCoinMarketCap’s total supply is 8,553,027,613 coins. BeforeCoinMarketCap’s official Twitter account is @BeforeCMC. BeforeCoinMarketCap’s official website is beta.beforecoinmarketcap.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BeforeCoinMarketCap is a daily planning platform where users can find up-to-date information about the tokens they’re tracking. Platform users no longer have to view a huge number of tokens to find the assets they are tracking amongst a pile of channel announcements. Instead, they simply enter the address of their wallet to receive regular notifications about activity relating to their coins via Telegram or Email.The platform rewards users with valuable information and tokens of its own eco-system token. (BCMC1)”

