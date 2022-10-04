BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on BELLUS Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BELLUS Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:BLU opened at $10.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.21. BELLUS Health has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.17.

BELLUS Health ( NASDAQ:BLU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 442,331.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BELLUS Health will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BELLUS Health by 4,307.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,325,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181,546 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,272,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BELLUS Health by 1,759.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,810,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,749 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in BELLUS Health by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in BELLUS Health by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,672,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,808 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

