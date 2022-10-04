Benchmark Lowers Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $28.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Benchmark from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.05.

Western Digital Price Performance

WDC stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.55. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $69.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.46.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 15.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,552,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $374,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,132 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 17.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,260,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $412,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 883.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,404,398 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $197,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956,430 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,110,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $204,094,000 after purchasing an additional 140,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,501,843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $173,893,000 after purchasing an additional 80,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

