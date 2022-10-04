Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

BHIL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Benson Hill in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Benson Hill Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BHIL traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.05. 5,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,281. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33. Benson Hill has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $625.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of Benson Hill

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Benson Hill had a negative net margin of 43.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $110.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.77 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Benson Hill will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHIL. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Benson Hill during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the first quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benson Hill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

Featured Articles

