Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Investment analysts at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.
Benson Hill Price Performance
NYSE:BHIL opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $584.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.92. Benson Hill has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $7.95.
Institutional Trading of Benson Hill
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Benson Hill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benson Hill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.
About Benson Hill
Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.
