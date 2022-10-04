Bernzott Capital Advisors Acquires 169,125 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,125 shares during the quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned 0.05% of AES worth $7,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in AES by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,886,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,116,000 after acquiring an additional 128,903 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AES during the first quarter worth about $1,173,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in AES by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 59,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in AES by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,425,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AES traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.05. The stock had a trading volume of 340,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,543,571. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.92.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.62%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AES shares. StockNews.com raised AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

