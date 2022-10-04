Bernzott Capital Advisors Increases Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 868,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. World Fuel Services comprises about 2.0% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned 1.38% of World Fuel Services worth $17,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in World Fuel Services by 1,515.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in World Fuel Services by 125.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in World Fuel Services by 17.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INT traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,364. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day moving average is $24.82. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28.

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 40.29%.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

