Bernzott Capital Advisors Purchases 16,180 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 789,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,180 shares during the period. Granite Construction accounts for about 2.5% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned approximately 1.74% of Granite Construction worth $23,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 11.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Granite Construction stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $27.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 1.33. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $43.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $768.29 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 5.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 94.55%.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

