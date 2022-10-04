Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Berry Global Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Berry Global Group to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.70.
Berry Global Group Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $47.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.77. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,760,000 after buying an additional 1,053,476 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,608,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,006,000 after purchasing an additional 415,879 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,512,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,840,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,629,000 after purchasing an additional 375,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,882,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,120,000 after purchasing an additional 353,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
