Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Berry Global Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Berry Global Group to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.70.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $47.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.77. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Insider Activity

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,760,000 after buying an additional 1,053,476 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,608,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,006,000 after purchasing an additional 415,879 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,512,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,840,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,629,000 after purchasing an additional 375,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,882,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,120,000 after purchasing an additional 353,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.