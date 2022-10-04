Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock.
Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Performance
BIOX opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $543.34 million, a PE ratio of -330.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36.
Institutional Trading of Bioceres Crop Solutions
Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX)
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
- Is Illumina Still the Gamechanger in Genomics Sequencing?
- Here’s What Makes Amazon a Sum-of-All-Parts Commerce Juggernaut
- FedEx Will Deliver Better News in 2023
- The Institutions Bought CarMax In Q3, Now It’s Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.