Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Performance

BIOX opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $543.34 million, a PE ratio of -330.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIOX. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $932,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $953,000.

(Get Rating)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

Featured Stories

