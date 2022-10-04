Bioqual, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) to Issue $1.00 Dividend

Bioqual, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th.

Bioqual Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BIOQ opened at $77.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.94. The stock has a market cap of $69.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of -0.17. Bioqual has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $108.50.

Bioqual Company Profile

Bioqual, Inc provides in-vivo and in-vitro pre-clinical research services to commercial and government clients in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of COVID-19, AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, and flavivirus infections, including zika, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer.

