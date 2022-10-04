BitBook (BBT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $418,023.77

BitBook (BBT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last seven days, BitBook has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. BitBook has a total market cap of $418,023.77 and approximately $130,816.00 worth of BitBook was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBook coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,084.76 or 0.99993125 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00051818 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009959 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00063852 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00078243 BTC.

About BitBook

BBT is a coin. It launched on December 29th, 2017. BitBook’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins. BitBook’s official Twitter account is @Bitboosters and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitBook

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBoost is launching an application «The Block», which is a decentralized e-commerce platform based on the Ethereum blockchain's smart contracts protocol. All transactions within The Block will take place in ether (ETH). BBT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that allows users to list items on The Block marketplace. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBook directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBook should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBook using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

