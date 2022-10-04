Black Phoenix (BPX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $97,385.00

Black Phoenix (BPX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 4th. Black Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $164,469.59 and approximately $97,385.00 worth of Black Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Black Phoenix coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Black Phoenix has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,084.76 or 0.99993125 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00051818 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009959 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00063852 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00078243 BTC.

About Black Phoenix

BPX is a coin. Black Phoenix’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,000,000 coins. Black Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Black Phoenix

According to CryptoCompare, “BlitzPredict is an Ethereum-based platform that applies fintech solutions to provide function and liquidity to users of blockchain prediction markets and sportsbooks. BlitzPredict’s aggregator ensures that users will always get the best odds available in the market at any given time while the liquidity reserve ensures that users can get paid immediately at the conclusion of an event. XBP is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a medium of exchange on the BlitzPredict ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Black Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Black Phoenix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Black Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

