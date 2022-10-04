BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the August 31st total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the second quarter valued at $104,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 11.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the second quarter valued at $120,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of BOE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.84. 273,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,249. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.24.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

