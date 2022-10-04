BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $803.00.

BlackRock Trading Up 2.2 %

BLK traded up $12.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $585.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,530. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $88.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $665.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $658.79. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $543.23 and a 52-week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.78 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

