BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Short Interest Up 10.0% in September

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the August 31st total of 104,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIY. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 186.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 188,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 122,498 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $813,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 36.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 58,589 shares during the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 16.0% during the first quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 323,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 44,585 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE MIY opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $15.77.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

