Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,180,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the August 31st total of 15,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,161,423 shares of company stock worth $86,730,717. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Up 3.3 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.49. 3,168,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,627,923. The company has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

