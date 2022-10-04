Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Blucora in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $936.78 million, a PE ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.18. Blucora has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $256.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.67 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Blucora by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blucora by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Blucora by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Blucora by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 14,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Blucora by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

