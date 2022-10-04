Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target Lowered to $13.75 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.75 to $13.75 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.41.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $9.47 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of -47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

In other news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 60,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $643,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,873,643 shares in the company, valued at $520,993,034.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 2,561,716 shares of company stock worth $31,406,162 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. 27.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

