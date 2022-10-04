bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Trading 9.5% Higher

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.74 and last traded at $6.71. 81,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,195,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.09.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio Stock Up 7.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 2,141.34% and a negative return on equity of 130.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Cole sold 14,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $78,492.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,189.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $95,723.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,905.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Cole sold 14,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $78,492.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,189.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,805 shares of company stock worth $213,636 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bluebird bio

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Parametrica Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 40,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 1,185.6% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 129,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 119,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About bluebird bio

(Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.