BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Receives $65.92 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.92.

Several research analysts have commented on BNPQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €63.00 ($64.29) to €62.00 ($63.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €67.00 ($68.37) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a report on Monday, September 19th.

BNPQY opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average of $25.36. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $38.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas ( OTCMKTS:BNPQY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Equities analysts expect that BNP Paribas will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

