BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the August 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance
DSM traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $5.73. The company had a trading volume of 177,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,116. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $8.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.46.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.
Further Reading
