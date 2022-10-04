Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 2,521 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.24% of STERIS worth $48,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after buying an additional 143,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,187,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,979,609,000 after buying an additional 59,414 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in STERIS by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,363,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,054,878,000 after purchasing an additional 81,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in STERIS by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,022,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in STERIS by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,712,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,810,000 after purchasing an additional 111,486 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STE opened at $170.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.76. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $160.08 and a 52-week high of $255.93.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.90. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. As a group, analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 50.40%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

