Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 328,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,669 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $79,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth $627,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 195.1% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.6% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 10,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.25.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of APD opened at $238.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.15.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading

