Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.14% of AutoZone worth $58,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its position in AutoZone by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Up 2.6 %

AutoZone stock opened at $2,197.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,634.34 and a 52 week high of $2,362.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,179.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,110.45.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $35.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 123.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,453 shares of company stock valued at $11,917,374 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. MKM Partners started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,364.53.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

