Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $55.63 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 619,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $55,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $82.70 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $80.39 and a 12 month high of $128.85. The stock has a market cap of $109.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.37.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

