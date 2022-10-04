Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $69.89 Million Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,928 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.89% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $69,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,677,000 after buying an additional 23,027 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIT opened at $105.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.72. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $121.20.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.43 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIT. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $805,068.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,041.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $357,362.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $805,068.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,041.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

