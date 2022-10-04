Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $85.09 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 881,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Northern Trust makes up 0.8% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.42% of Northern Trust worth $85,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $88.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.11. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Northern Trust from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.96.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

