Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 27,417 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,417 shares during the period. Lincoln Electric accounts for approximately 0.9% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.30% of Lincoln Electric worth $93,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LECO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 160.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $82,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.60.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $127.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $148.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.32.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 50.64%. The firm had revenue of $969.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

