Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 710,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $42,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in CSG Systems International by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in CSG Systems International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 210,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in CSG Systems International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 57,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 17,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $54.23 on Tuesday. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $66.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 75.71%.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

