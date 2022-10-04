Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 7,161 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 526,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,161 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.0% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $110,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,653,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,852 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,160,000 after acquiring an additional 779,457 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,839,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,639,000 after acquiring an additional 364,087 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,524,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,519,000 after acquiring an additional 712,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADP. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock opened at $232.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.87.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,782 shares of company stock worth $25,456,697 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.