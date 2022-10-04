Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Security National Bank

Security National Bank lowered its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

BR stock traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.13. 26,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.40 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.16 and its 200 day moving average is $153.64. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.65. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.74%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $12,473,794.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

