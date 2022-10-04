Brokerages Set BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) PT at $6.20

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.85.

BB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TD Securities reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on BlackBerry in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Insider Activity at BlackBerry

In related news, CFO Steve Rai sold 15,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $76,486.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,758.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackBerry news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $36,038.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,642 shares in the company, valued at $408,563.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 15,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $76,486.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,758.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $194,846 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry

BlackBerry Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BB. FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 73.7% during the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 22,666,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614,681 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BlackBerry by 490.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,117,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,573 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in BlackBerry by 381.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,069,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BlackBerry by 138.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,870 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in BlackBerry by 4,241.9% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,086,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,528 shares during the period. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87. BlackBerry has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.47.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.