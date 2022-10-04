Brokerages Set Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Target Price at $6.67

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ INO opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $428.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16,775.78% and a negative return on equity of 94.19%. The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 187.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 11,875 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $31,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 892,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 472.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 642,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 530,580 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 26,889 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Featured Articles

