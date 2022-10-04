Brokerages Set MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Price Target at $50.19

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.06.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MP. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

MP Materials Stock Performance

MP opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 20.39 and a quick ratio of 19.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.59. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $60.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MP Materials will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 146,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $4,707,797.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,159,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,142,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MP Materials news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 146,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $4,707,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,159,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,142,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 23,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $812,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,288,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,361,608.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,084,016 shares of company stock valued at $190,276,278. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MP Materials

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter worth $27,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Stories

