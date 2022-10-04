Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 981,100 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the August 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BIP shares. TD Securities started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

BIP stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,360. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.78. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $46.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.53). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at $28,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

