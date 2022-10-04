BTC Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,751,232,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $641,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,310 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.26.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $197.07. The stock had a trading volume of 85,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,719. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.42. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

