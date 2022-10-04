BTC Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,948 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 119.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 117.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

TJX stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.99. 227,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,678,493. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.64. The stock has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

