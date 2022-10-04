BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 796 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,339,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Marriott International by 16.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,497,000 after buying an additional 1,076,070 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 21.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,201,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,681,000 after buying an additional 568,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $93,221,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of MAR traded up $6.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.31. The stock had a trading volume of 72,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,006. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

