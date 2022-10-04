BTC Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Shares of DE traded up $11.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $355.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,423. The company has a fifty day moving average of $355.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.98. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The company has a market cap of $107.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

