BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,250 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $1,172,128,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Prologis by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,777 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,643 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,772,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,967 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.47.

PLD traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $105.24. The company had a trading volume of 121,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,365,995. The company has a market cap of $77.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.73 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.78.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

