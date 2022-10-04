BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,352 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,352 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $950,911,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,942,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820,228 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 103.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,126,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 4.2 %

GILD traded up $2.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,199,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.94.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.