CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $12,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CACI. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of CACI International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CACI International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CACI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.86.

Insider Activity

CACI International Price Performance

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $483,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,066 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $83,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,961.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $483,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,066 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CACI opened at $269.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $280.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.49. CACI International Inc has a 52 week low of $238.29 and a 52 week high of $313.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 18.24 EPS for the current year.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.