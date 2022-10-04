California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Piper Sandler

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler to $23.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Shares of NASDAQ CALB opened at $20.57 on Friday. California BanCorp has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $171.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. California BanCorp had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that California BanCorp will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.
California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.
