California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Piper Sandler

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler to $23.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CALB opened at $20.57 on Friday. California BanCorp has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $171.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. California BanCorp had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that California BanCorp will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in California BanCorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 463,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after acquiring an additional 24,951 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of California BanCorp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of California BanCorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of California BanCorp by 2,486.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 312,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 300,735 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of California BanCorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

