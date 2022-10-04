Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Security National Bank

Security National Bank lowered its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. Camden Property Trust accounts for 1.9% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 350.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 80.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 492.4% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 31.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.77.

NYSE CPT traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $123.11. 12,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,654. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $116.77 and a twelve month high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 49.41%.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.