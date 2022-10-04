Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Short Interest Up 13.0% in September

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,040,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the August 31st total of 14,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCJ. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

NYSE CCJ traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $27.93. 342,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,151,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 6.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.65. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.35 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $32.49.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 134,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 270,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 269,800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $1,476,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 382.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 400,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after acquiring an additional 317,616 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $44,008,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

